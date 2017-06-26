Norway and Nigeria's unlikely bibliophilic collaboration
MO I RANA, just south of the Arctic Circle in Norway's Helgeland district, has always been a place of industry. Mining, fishing and boat-building were the business of this place from the 18th century.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Economist.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teleflex sold out loyal work force (Nov '08)
|7 hr
|star eyes
|4
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|Memory cancer
|241
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Jun 7
|Jeb Trump
|14
|- Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12)
|May '17
|Lottery Traitors
|18
|President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09)
|May '17
|Media Matters
|12
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|May '17
|Media Matters
|62
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|May '17
|Independent
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC