Nordic heads of state celebrate centenary of Finnish independence
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, President of Finland Sauli Niinisto and his wife Jenni Haukio, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway, President of Iceland Gudni Johannesson and his wife Eliza Jean Reid pose for pictures in Helsinki, Finland, June 1, 2017. The cohesion of the Nordic region was highlighted on Thursday when heads of state of all five Nordic countries met in Helsinki to celebrate the centenary of Finnish independence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|- Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12)
|May 16
|Lottery Traitors
|18
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|May 16
|Lottery Traitors
|11
|President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09)
|May 16
|Media Matters
|12
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|May 16
|Media Matters
|62
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|May 12
|Independent
|17
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Apr '17
|Fidel
|240
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC