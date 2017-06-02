Nordic heads of state celebrate cente...

Nordic heads of state celebrate centenary of Finnish independence

Read more: Xinhuanet

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, President of Finland Sauli Niinisto and his wife Jenni Haukio, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway, President of Iceland Gudni Johannesson and his wife Eliza Jean Reid pose for pictures in Helsinki, Finland, June 1, 2017. The cohesion of the Nordic region was highlighted on Thursday when heads of state of all five Nordic countries met in Helsinki to celebrate the centenary of Finnish independence.

