Nobel-winning Chinese dissident given medical parole
DECEMBER 10: Pictures of Chinese dissidents, including Nobel Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo , are seen on a banner during a rally for Liu December 10, 2010 in Washington, DC. Liu was represented with an empty chair when he was awarded with the Nobel Peace Prize during the presentation ceremony in Oslo, Norway.
