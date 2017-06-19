NEXT Biometrics Production Line Operational to Mass Produce Flexible...

NEXT Biometrics is operational with world's first production line to mass produce flexible fingerprint sensors as CEO Ritu Favre sees endless opportunities in Smart Card market. Click here for high-resolution version / EINPresswire.com / -- OSLO, NORWAY-- - NEXT Biometrics Group ASA announced that NEXT is now operational with the world's first volume production line to mass produce production-ready flexible fingerprint sensors with its production partner Innolux in Taiwan, reaching the milestone capability it previously forecast to achieve during the first half of 2017.

