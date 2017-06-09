Neil deGrasse Tyson honored

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson received the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication Tuesday , becoming the first American scientist to earn the prestigious award. Tyson, who refers to himself as "your personal astrophysicist," is most known for his television series " Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey " and podcast-turned-television-series " StarTalk ."

