Neil deGrasse Tyson honored

3 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson received the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication Tuesday , becoming the first American scientist to earn the prestigious award. Tyson, who refers to himself as "your personal astrophysicist," is most known for his television series " Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey " and podcast-turned-television-series " StarTalk ."

