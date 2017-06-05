More on Learn

Social Studies In Action: A Methodology Workshop, K-5 "Workshop 1. Teaching Social Studies" Why do we teach social studies? This session focuses on the relevance of teaching social studies and discusses strategies for helping students gain a deeper understanding of social studies content. The onscreen teachers review standards and themes developed by the National Council for the Social Studies and view video clips from the Social Studies in Action video library to identify examples of powerful teaching and learning.

