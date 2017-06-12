Massive Ships May No Longer Have Crew...

Massive Ships May No Longer Have Crews In Near Future If This Company Succeeds

A Norwegian shipping company announced Saturday that in just a few years it will be able to transport massive amounts of cargo via boats without any captains, sailors or onboard operators in general. Yara International says it's new ship will be the world's first ever fully autonomous and electric water vessel.

Chicago, IL

