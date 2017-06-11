Mair's Pier to welcome first cruise ship

Lerwick Harbour's latest facilities for cruise ships will welcome their first vessel this week when Viking Star berths at the recently-named Mair's Pier tomorrow. She is due to arrive from Svolvaer, northern Norway, with around 900 passengers on board and dock at the A 16.5 million multi-purpose pier, completed late last year.

Chicago, IL

