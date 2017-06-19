Longer Jumpers Wig Flies Off

10 hrs ago Read more: KXXR-FM Minneapolis

Long jumper and Olympic athlete Blessing Okagbare had a fashion mistake during competition when she lost her wig! She was competing in Oslo, Norway when Blessing's wig fell off her head when she landed in a long jump contest.

Chicago, IL

