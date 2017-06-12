Kensington fire losses expected to be covered by reinsurance: Insurer
Damage caused by Wednesday's apartment complex fire in Kensington, England, is likely to largely be covered by reinsurance, according to Protector Forsikring ASA, the insurer for the building. A massive fire at Grenfell Tower, in north Kensington, that began early Wednesday morning killed six and injured more than 70, according to initial news reports.
