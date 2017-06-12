John Kerry: Middle East leaders wanted us to bomb Iran
President Trump has criticized the Iran agreement, but has yet to take any step to step away from it. Former Secretary of State John Kerry lobbied for the Iran nuclear deal on Wednesday by saying it helped the U.S. avoid armed conflict, and that leaders of some Middle East countries wanted the U.S. to attack Iran.
