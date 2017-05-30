Hvarnes [Vestfold, Norway]

Hvarnes [Vestfold, Norway]

Steep, bolted crag with routes up to 60 meter high. Mainly bolted with anchors. Don't take the trip unless F7b is your level.

Chicago, IL

