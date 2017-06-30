Hedda Gabler shows Sunday at Cineplex

Hedda Gabler shows Sunday at Cineplex

Tony Award-winning director Ivo van Hove returns to National Theatre Live with a modern production of Henrik Ibsen's classical drama masterpiece Hedda Gabler , being screened in an encore at Palace Cineplex on Sunday July 2, at 11:30 a.m. Henrik Ibsen, who is considered by many as the father of modern prose drama, wrote Hedda Gabler in 1890, shortly before he returned to Oslo, Norway. A Belgian, Ivo Van Hove, one of today's most exciting directors, discovered his passion for theatre while studying at boarding school.

