Harvard to Embark on HouseZero Project

The Harvard Center for Green Buildings and Cities at the Harvard University Graduate School of Design announced the retrofitting its old headquarters building as "HouseZero." The project aims to demonstrate "how to transform a challenging building stock into a prototype for ultra-efficiency, rapidly reducing the level of reliance on energy-intensive technology while simultaneously creating comfortable indoor environments," according to the website of Snhetta , the lead architect on the project.

Chicago, IL

