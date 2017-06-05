Harpford veteran receives commemorative medallion for services in Norway
A Harpford war veteran, described as the 'last man standing' from his battalion, has been recognised for his service in Norway. Raymond Savage, 96, was given the commemorative medallion for his time serving with the Leicestershire Regiment in Norway, during World War Two.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sidmouth Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Wed
|Jeb Trump
|14
|- Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12)
|May 16
|Lottery Traitors
|18
|President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09)
|May 16
|Media Matters
|12
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|May 16
|Media Matters
|62
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|May 12
|Independent
|17
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Apr '17
|Fidel
|240
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC