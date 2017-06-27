Far-right Soldiers of Odin members 'not afraid to use...

Members of the 'Soldiers of Odin' are checked by Norwegian police for their ID and if they are carrying any weapons, while on patrol in the streets of Drammen, Norway, overnight 21 February 2016. The emergence of the far-right Soldiers of Odin group in Canada has raised concerns about the potential for "anti-immigrant vigilantism," according to a de-classified intelligence report obtained by Global News.

