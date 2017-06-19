Exclusive The Bachelorette Sneak Peek...

Exclusive The Bachelorette Sneak Peek: Rachel Falls (Very Far) for Bryan

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

This Monday's episode of The Bachelorette will feature the long-awaited one-on-one date between Rachel and Bryan , the seductively smooth doctor who earned the first impression rose way back on night one. They're in Oslo, Norway, and their date will take them to the tippy-top of a ski jump, 187 feet in the air.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Jun 14 Memory cancer 241
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Jun 7 Jeb Trump 14
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) May '17 Lottery Traitors 18
News President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09) May '17 Media Matters 12
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May '17 Media Matters 62
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) May '17 Independent 17
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar '17 Texxy 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,297 • Total comments across all topics: 282,020,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC