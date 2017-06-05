Exclusive: Norway's $960 billion wealth fund to banks - disclose carbon footprint of your loans
The trading floor of Norges Bank Investment Management, the Nordic countryOs sovereign wealth fund in Oslo, Norway, June 2, 2017. Norway's $960 billion sovereign wealth fund will ask the banks in which it has invested to disclose how their lending contributes to global emissions of greenhouse gases, its chief executive told Reuters on Friday.
