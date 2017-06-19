European ammo company to build Sedali...

European ammo company to build Sedalia facility

Raufoss, Norway-based aerospace and defense company Nammo AS announced Thursday its subsidiary Capstone Precision Group will build a logistics center just outside of Sedalia. The company said the facility will be the logisitcs center for four of the company's ammunition brands: Lapua, Berger, Vihta Vuori and SK.

Chicago, IL

