EQT to Buy Rice Energy for $6.7 Bln

U.S. oil and gas company EQT Corp said on Monday it would buy oil and gas producer Rice Energy for $6.7 billion in cash and shares. Rice Energy shareholders will receive $5.30 per share in cash and 0.37 EQT shares for each share they hold, EQT said.

