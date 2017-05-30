Dobson chairs international health co...

Dobson chairs international health conference at Stormont

Former Upper Bann MLA Jo-Anne Dobson recently chaired an international Fibromyalgia and ME conference featuring eminent speakers and researchers from the United States, Norway and London. The 'Seeking Solutions' conference, which took place in the Long Gallery at Stormont, was organised by charity Hope 4 ME and Fibro.

Chicago, IL

