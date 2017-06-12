DESIGN & ARCHITECTURE: Another insight on PSFK for Members
Fertilizer company Yara and technology company Kongsberg, both Norwegian, partnered to produce the world's first emissions free and autonomous cargo ship called the Yara Birkeland , named after Yara's founder. The companies plan to use cargo ship to transport fertilizer between Yara's production plant in Porsgrunn to Brevik and Larvik.
