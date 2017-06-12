DESIGN & ARCHITECTURE: Another insight on PSFK for Members

DESIGN & ARCHITECTURE: Another insigh...

Fertilizer company Yara and technology company Kongsberg, both Norwegian, partnered to produce the world's first emissions free and autonomous cargo ship called the Yara Birkeland , named after Yara's founder. The companies plan to use cargo ship to transport fertilizer between Yara's production plant in Porsgrunn to Brevik and Larvik.

