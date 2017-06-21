Deep Sea Supply : Mergers completed

Deep Sea Supply : Mergers completed

With the completion of the transactions announced in the stock exchange notice dated February 6, today marks the effective conception of the World's largest high-end offshore service vessel company, Solstad Farstad ASA. The company has a fleet of 152 OSVs of which 33 are CSVs, 64 PSVs and 55 AHTS.

Chicago, IL

