David Lappartient launches candidacy for UCI presidency

14 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Former French Cycling Federation president David Lappartient has confirmed that he will stand against Brian Cookson for the role of UCI President, sparking a new power struggle for the most important political role in the sport. Cookson defeated Pat McQuaid in 2013 to secure his first term as UCI president but now faces a serious challenge if he wants a second four-year term.

