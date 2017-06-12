Dacres throws 68.36 to win Stockholm ...

Dacres throws 68.36 to win Stockholm Diamond League

Fedrick Dacres threw 68.36m in the men's discus to upset home favourite Daniel Stahl in the Stockholm Diamond League meet on Sunday. Dacres, whose personal best is 68.88m, finished atop a strong field with four men throwing over 67 metres.

Chicago, IL

