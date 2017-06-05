Cecilia Braekhus Showing No Signs of Slowing Down
Not only is Braekhus at the top of the welterweight division, she is the consensus top female fighter in boxing today. Braekhus may be considered the top fighter today, but that means there are more fighters gunning for her, eager to topple Braekhus from the perpetual throne of women's boxing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Jun 7
|Jeb Trump
|14
|- Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12)
|May 16
|Lottery Traitors
|18
|President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09)
|May 16
|Media Matters
|12
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|May 16
|Media Matters
|62
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|May 12
|Independent
|17
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Apr '17
|Fidel
|240
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC