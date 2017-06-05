British father says his daughter has been 'kidnapped'

British father says his daughter, seven, has been 'kidnapped' by her mother but police won't act because she is hidden in a church in Norway A British father has revealed that his young daughter is being held captive in a church in Norway - ten months after she was abducted by her mother. Maia Shepherd celebrated her seventh birthday last week in Spjelkavik church in Alesund, where her mother is defying a custody order and a criminal charge of 'illegally withholding' the girl from her father Dominic Shepherd.

