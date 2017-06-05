British father says his daughter has ...

British father says his daughter has been 'kidnapped'

British father says his daughter, seven, has been 'kidnapped' by her mother but police won't act because she is hidden in a church in Norway A British father has revealed that his young daughter is being held captive in a church in Norway - ten months after she was abducted by her mother. Maia Shepherd celebrated her seventh birthday last week in Spjelkavik church in Alesund, where her mother is defying a custody order and a criminal charge of 'illegally withholding' the girl from her father Dominic Shepherd.

