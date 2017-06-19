Brazil justice sends Temer graft prob...

Brazil justice sends Temer graft probe to top prosecutor

President of Brazil Michel Temer speaks during a visit to Norwegian Shipowners Association in Oslo, Norway June 22, 2017. Vidar Ruud/NTB Scanpix/via A justice at Brazil's Federal Supreme Court has delivered to the country's top prosecutor the bulk of an investigation into allegations that President Michel Temer took bribes in exchange for political favors doled out to meatpacker JBS SA.

