"Big Bang Theory" honored by Stephen ...

"Big Bang Theory" honored by Stephen Hawking

11 hrs ago

The famed physicist tapped the long-running CBS sitcom as a recipient of this year's Stephen Hawking Science Medal for science communication. CBS is unveiling its new primetime lineup with six new series for the fall and 23 shows returning.

Chicago, IL

