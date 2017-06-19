"Big Bang Theory" honored by Stephen Hawking
The famed physicist tapped the long-running CBS sitcom as a recipient of this year's Stephen Hawking Science Medal for science communication. CBS is unveiling its new primetime lineup with six new series for the fall and 23 shows returning.
