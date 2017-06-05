Belships Signs Ultramax Deal with Imabari
Belships ASA, a bulk ship operator and management company, has signed an agreement to charter in an Ultramax bulk carrier of 63,000 dwt to be delivered from Imabari Shipbuilding first half 2020. The charter period will be for minimum 8 years plus two yearly options, with purchase option from end of fourth year.
