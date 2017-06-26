'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay Has a 1...

'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay Has a 187-Foot Make Out Session While Rappelling

Rachel Lindsay is putting herself out there for love on " The Bachelorette " -- literally, she's hanging 187 feet in the air for it ... where make out sessions are NOT off limits. Rachel went rappelling off a super high structure in Oslo, Norway with suave contestant Bryan Abasolo during Monday night's episode -- and on the way down, they took a break to suck a little face ... very, very loudly.

