Art Market Gallery sets July exhibit

Recent works by photographer Synthia Clark and clay works created by Eun-Sook Kim will be on display July 4 through July 28 at the Art Market Gallery. An opening reception for the featured artists will begin at 5:30 p.m. on July 7, during Downtown Knoxville's monthly First Friday Art Walk, with complimentary refreshments, and music performed by Carl Gombert.

