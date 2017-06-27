Art Market Gallery sets July exhibit

Recent works by photographer Synthia Clark and clay works created by Eun-Sook Kim will be on display July 4 through July 28 at the Art Market Gallery. An opening reception for the featured artists will begin at 5:30 p.m. on July 7, during Downtown Knoxville's monthly First Friday Art Walk, with complimentary refreshments, and music performed by Carl Gombert.

