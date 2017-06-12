Apollo 16 hero Charlie Duke kicks off Starmus festival of science and art
The Starmus IV Festival has kicked off today in Trondheim, Norway, and Skymania is here to report on some of the scientific highlights. Starmus is a major celebration combining science, art and music that has been held three times before in the Canary Islands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SpaceStories.com's Skymania News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|Memory cancer
|241
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Jun 7
|Jeb Trump
|14
|- Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12)
|May '17
|Lottery Traitors
|18
|President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09)
|May '17
|Media Matters
|12
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|May '17
|Media Matters
|62
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|May '17
|Independent
|17
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC