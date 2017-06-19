Aker Solutions to Supply Umbilicals for Mozambique's First Offshore Field Development

June 26, 2017 - Aker Solutions was awarded a contract to deliver three umbilicals and associated equipment at ENI's Coral South project, Mozambique's first offshore field development. The work scope includes three steel tube umbilicals that will total more than 19 kilometers in length and connect the Coral South floating liquefied natural gas facility to the field's subsea production system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.