A youth waves the Chinese flag. Photo...

A youth waves the Chinese flag. Photo: AFP

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

The author of a best-selling book who has moved his family to Norway continues to publish works that are not only critical of China, but also the entire Chinese race What does it mean to be a Chinese? Now that everyone frets about national identity or its rejection, the anti-government website Stand News has started an intriguing series: profiles of Chinese people who have deliberately severed their ties to the country, its culture and/or its heritage. Among the first ones it has profiled is Joe Chung, the best-selling Hong Kong author of Don't reincarnate as a Chinese in the next life .

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Jun 14 Memory cancer 241
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Jun 7 Jeb Trump 14
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) May '17 Lottery Traitors 18
News President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09) May '17 Media Matters 12
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May '17 Media Matters 62
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) May '17 Independent 17
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar '17 Texxy 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,640 • Total comments across all topics: 282,037,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC