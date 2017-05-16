Zero Emission and Autonomous Shipping to Start in Norway
Norway will soon see a fully autonomous ship navigating its waters. A resource company in the country presently uses trucks to transport fertilizer from one port to another, the new ship will replace 40,000 of these diesel truck journeys.
