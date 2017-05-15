Why the Norwegians have the most fun ...

Why the Norwegians have the most fun royals in the world

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Queen Sonja, King Harald, Emma Tallulah Behn, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Crown Prince Haakon and Princess Martha Louise attend the official Gala dinner at the Royal Palace. Photo / Getty If you're going to dedicate your life to duty, you might as well have fun while you're at it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) May 12 Pfizer Marriages 17
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) May 12 Independent 17
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) May 12 Russian Billionaires 10
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May 9 Bogus Repeal 61
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr 19 Fidel 240
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar '17 Texxy 3
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Feb '17 TerriB1 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,882 • Total comments across all topics: 281,056,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC