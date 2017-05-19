What is NATO, and why is it important?

Twelve founding members signed the North Atlantic Treaty at the time: Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and the United States. NATO was launched as "part of a broader effort to serve three purposes: deterring Soviet expansionism, forbidding the revival of nationalist militarism in Europe through a strong North American presence on the continent, and encouraging European political integration," its website says .

