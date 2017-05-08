VIDEO: Comedian lands spot in contest...

VIDEO: Comedian lands spot in contest that helped make Peter Kay a household name

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Thetelegraphand Argus

A COMEDIAN from Bradford will be taking to the stage tomorrow as he aims to win a prestigious national comedy competition. Ben Peel, from Wibsey , will be competing in the Gilded Balloon 'So You Think You're Funny?' comedy contest, going up against other comedians at a show in London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) 3 hr Bogus Repeal 61
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) Apr 28 McDonald von Drumpf 16
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Apr 24 Lottery Traitors 8
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr 19 Fidel 240
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar '17 Texxy 3
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Feb '17 TerriB1 1
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Feb '17 Take On Me Norway 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,619 • Total comments across all topics: 280,885,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC