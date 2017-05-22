Trump in Saudi Arabia: A Brief Reflection on Values
The White House has shared a draft of the speech that President Trump will deliver in Saudi Arabia. It contains a striking - indeed, memorable - sentence: "We are not here to lecture - we are not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship."
