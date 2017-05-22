Trump in Saudi Arabia: A Brief Reflec...

Trump in Saudi Arabia: A Brief Reflection on Values

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: National Review Online

The White House has shared a draft of the speech that President Trump will deliver in Saudi Arabia. It contains a striking - indeed, memorable - sentence: "We are not here to lecture - we are not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship."

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) May 16 Lottery Traitors 18
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) May 16 Lottery Traitors 11
News President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09) May 16 Media Matters 12
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) May 16 Media Matters 62
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) May 12 Independent 17
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr '17 Fidel 240
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar '17 Texxy 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,503 • Total comments across all topics: 281,202,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC