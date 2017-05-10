The 11-Year-Old Prince of Norway Dabs...

The 11-Year-Old Prince of Norway Dabs, Generally Has No Chill During Royal Ceremony

King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway celebrated their 80th birthdays this week with a string of massive events in Oslo. Despite the high-profile guest list - which included Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden and Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco - it was the couple's 11-year-old grandson, Prince Sverre Magnus, who stole the show with his antics on the balcony of the Royal Palace.

