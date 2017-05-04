TGS Q1 2017 webcast and teleconference

TGS will release its Q1 2017 results at approximately 07:00 CEST on 10 May 2017. CEO Kristian Johansen and CFO Sven BA rre Larsen will present the results at 09:00 CEST at the Hotel Continental, Stortingsgata 24/26 in Oslo, Norway.

