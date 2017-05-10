TGS announces Q1 2017 Results with revenues up 35%
TGS reported net revenues of USD 86 million in Q1 2017, up 35% from USD 64 million in Q1 2016. Strong cash flow from operations of USD 185 million helped to grow the cash balance to USD 248 million.
