Test to predict severity of inflammatory bowel disease in children?
Washington D.C. [USA], May 14 : A new genetic test for characterising intestinal microbiota may help to diagnose inflammatory bowel disease in children and predict which children will develop the most extensive disease and need early, aggressive intervention. Researchers from Oslo, Norway presented the results of a study that evaluated faecal microbiota profiles in more than 100 newly-diagnosed children with IBD and found a clear distinction between the profiles of these children and a healthy comparator group .
