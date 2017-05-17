Teen princesses next in line for thes...

Teen princesses next in line for these European thrones

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Pacifica Tribune

At the children's parade on Norway's national day: Prince Sverre Magnus, Princess Mette Marit, Crown Prince Haakon and, Princess Ingrid Alexandra. Norway`s Royal Family Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Prince Sverre Magnus, Queen Sonja, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and King Harald on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Oslo, on May 17, 2017, during celebration of Norway's Constitution Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) Tue Lottery Traitors 18
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Tue Lottery Traitors 11
News President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09) Tue Media Matters 12
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Tue Media Matters 62
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) May 12 Independent 17
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr 19 Fidel 240
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar '17 Texxy 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,220 • Total comments across all topics: 281,102,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC