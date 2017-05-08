Targovax ASA: Capital Markets Updates...

Targovax ASA: Capital Markets Updates in Oslo on Thursday 8 June and in London on Monday 26 June ...

Oslo, Norway, 8 May 2017 - Targovax ASA , a clinical stage company focused on developing immuno-oncology therapies to target solid tumors, will be hosting Capital Markets Updates in Oslo on Thursday 8 June and in London on Monday 26 June 2017. The meetings, which will be open to analysts, brokers, investors and press, will include presentations from world leading experts on resected pancreatic cancer patients, as well as from Targovax's senior management team.

