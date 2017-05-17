Targovax ASA: ASCO abstract released
Oslo, Norway, 18 May 2017: Targovax ASA , a clinical stage company focused on developing immuno-oncology therapies to target treatment-resistant solid tumors, today announces that the abstract " A Phase I/II trial of TG01/GM-CSF and gemcitabine as adjuvant therapy for treating patients with resected RAS-mutant adenocarcinoma of the pancreas" will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting 2017 . The abstract includes clinical data from the phase I/II clinical trial evaluating TG01 in resected pancreatic cancer and the data will be presented at ASCO at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois, on 3 June 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|- Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12)
|Tue
|Lottery Traitors
|18
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Tue
|Lottery Traitors
|11
|President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09)
|Tue
|Media Matters
|12
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Tue
|Media Matters
|62
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|May 12
|Independent
|17
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Apr 19
|Fidel
|240
|President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC