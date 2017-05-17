Targovax ASA: ASCO abstract released

Oslo, Norway, 18 May 2017: Targovax ASA , a clinical stage company focused on developing immuno-oncology therapies to target treatment-resistant solid tumors, today announces that the abstract " A Phase I/II trial of TG01/GM-CSF and gemcitabine as adjuvant therapy for treating patients with resected RAS-mutant adenocarcinoma of the pancreas" will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting 2017 . The abstract includes clinical data from the phase I/II clinical trial evaluating TG01 in resected pancreatic cancer and the data will be presented at ASCO at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois, on 3 June 2017.

