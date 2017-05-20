Syttende Mai Parade attracts thousands to Ballard, inspires smalltown feel
This year thousands of spectators flocked to Ballard for the annual 17th of May Syttende Mai parade, expressing jubilation and pride for Norwegian heritage. Among the 81 groups in the parade, people brandished bunaders and danced to Scandinavian songs of old.
