Stephen Hawking: We must start seeking to colonise other planets

Top physicist Professor Stephen Hawking has repeated his warning that human survival depends on finding a new home beyond the Earth. Speaking in London at a press conference previewing the Starmus science and arts festival taking place in Norway next month, the professor said: "I strongly believe we should start seeking alternative planets for possible habitation.

Chicago, IL

