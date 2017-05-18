Sons of Norway raise their flag to ce...

Sons of Norway raise their flag to celebrate Constitution Day at San Bernardino City Hall

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

Sons of Norway did Wednesday what they've done for the last 37 years, celebrating Syttende Mai, the 17th of May - their Constitution Day - with the raising of the Norwegian flag in front of San Bernardino City Hall. The gathering of Norwegians at City Hall Plaza, most of them members of Soldalen Lodge 6-67 in San Bernardino which meets in Redlands, raised the Norwegian flag following a welcome by Dave Leffler, Soldalen Lodge president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News - Norwegians are naive and rich (Jan '12) Tue Lottery Traitors 18
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Tue Lottery Traitors 11
News President Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize (Dec '09) Tue Media Matters 12
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Tue Media Matters 62
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) May 12 Independent 17
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr 19 Fidel 240
News President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize... Mar '17 Texxy 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,900 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC